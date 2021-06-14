Four Men Found Dead Inside A Well In Delta State (Photo, Video)

Three unidentified young boys, including one Emeka Uti from Ogbeani/Onicha Okpe, in Ubulu Uku, Aniocha South LGA of Delta State, have been killed this Sunday afternoon, NaijaCover Reports.

Two of the victims had initially entered into an empty well to wash it.

Local sources who reach out to NaijaCover this Afternoon on Whatsapp Chat, said that, they lowered a power generating set into the well supporting it with a ladder.

After some minutes, they were said, to have been suffocated by smoke fumes oozing out from the generator while they were inside the well, NaijaCover Learnt.

The other two were said to have died also, while trying to rescue the two boys that earlier entered the well.

The source which confirmed the death of the four young boys told NaijaCover News Crew, That the dead bodies have been retrieved from the well to the mortuary and that investigation is ongoing.

