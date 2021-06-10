Four States To Understudy Operations Of Lagos Justice Ministry (Photos)

The Lagos State Attorney General & Commissioner for J ustice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN today received in his office at Ikeja, Directors of Public Prosecutions from Kano, Edo, Anambra and the Federal Capital City, Abuja who are on a 5-day working visit to Lagos State Ministry of Justice to understudy the Structure and operations of administration of Justice in the State.

