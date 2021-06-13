Frequency Of Sex In A Christian Marriage (Photos)

This post is strictly for married Christians.

How frequently should you engage is sex as a Christian spouse? Is there any Biblical basis to deny your spouse sex anytime he or she needs you?

Presently, how frequently do you engage in sex in your marriage?

1 Corinthians 7: 1- 6.

Now for my response concerning the issues you’ve asked me to address. You wrote saying, “It is proper for a man to live in celibacy.”

2 Perhaps. But because of the danger of immorality, each husband should have sexual intimacy with his wife and each wife should have sexual intimacy with her husband.

3 A husband has the responsibility of meeting the sexual needs of his wife, and likewise a wife to her husband.

4 Neither the husband nor the wife have exclusive rights to their own bodies, but those rights are to be surrendered to the other.

5 So don’t continue to refuse your spouse those rights, except perhaps by mutual agreement for a specified time so that you can both be devoted to prayer. And then you should resume your physical pleasure so that the Adversary cannot take advantage of you because of the desires of your body.

I believe the above scripture is self explanatory.

Let’s have your views. Feel free to say it as is in a godly way…