Fulham Ola Aina Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Season Award (Photos)

Nigerian defender Ola Aina has now been nominated for the 2020-21 Premier League Goal Of The Season Award.

Aina scored a shocking goal for Fulham against West Bromwich Albion in November 2020.

He is one of nine players nominated for the Premier League award.

The goal from Aina on his weaker foot won the Premier League goal of the month award for November 2020.

The other players nominated are Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard, Sebastien Haller, James Maddison, Mohamed Salah, Erik Lamela, Bruno Fernandes, and Edinson Cavani.

Aina was playing his football on loan at Fulham from his main club in the Serie A Torino.

The Award winner for the Goal of the Season will be decided by fans vote on the Premier League website.

Video;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUB9T3s1aHQ