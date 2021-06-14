Ganduje Stamped His Feet On Kwankwaso’s Poster At A Function (Photo)

I’m wholly subscribed to this opinion. There is need to be la clearly identifiable boundary between politics and mutual respect. There are limits we shouldn’t go below and this is one of them. A former Governor, a former Senator and a former Deputy Speaker is deserving of all the respect we can afford. We cannot drag such a personality in the mud without dragging the offices he occupied along with him. And let’s also appreciate that by our individual actions, we are coaching the upcoming generation whatever manners we chose to operate with. Kudos to the author of the following opinion:

Noooo your Excellency, pls No!

Who ever advised this as an act of political opposition or more appropriately a demonstration of conquest, vanquish or authority doesn’t know politics enough and how it spins…..this act am sorry to say Sir, is petty and not right coming from an elder and our leader like yourself. ..

Your Excellency, no matter what happens Kwankwaso was a former Governor, Minister of the federal Republic and a former deputy speaker of the National assembly and was a Distinguished Senator of the Federation….and today a major (confused) political actor in the Federation from Kano State….

RMK was also through devine timing and design happened to be HE AU Ganduje’s former boss as Governor when HE Ganduje was his deputy Governor and SA as Minister.

This act is sending wrong message and sadly will come back to hunt us as a party and Government, just imagine how I will feel if I see this happening to HE AU Ganduje after he leaves office. For the record, we fought SLS for his disrespect for the position age and status of HE AU Ganduje in Kano.

I will urge HE to pls take the moral position of an elder and leader ….having won the bitter war between him and RMK, got all he wanted in his life most of which was with RMK and as Allah wished it the coveted price of Governorship was despite and irrespective of RMK….that to me was the greatest win.

As a younger Next generation leaders, when ever gives us the space to serve, we will certainty tolerate any actor under our leadership disrespecting any of our leaders and elders …be it RMK or Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and certainly and expecially HE AU Ganduje.

Let’s learn that from you as our elders today, so that we can practice it tomorrow…not the other way round please.

Your Excellency, you are surrounded by very bad company and negatively minded actors that will not be there when the same treatment is directed at you….we will not stand by and watch that happens in sha Allah, which is why we are asking you to please lead us based on yes a heated political debates on issues and differences but grounded on a better, morally acceptable and objectively fashioned opposition politics in Kano…..this is not only good politics but culturally and religiously aligned.

As Khadimul Islam, best way to know those bad actors is to view everything they say, do or bring from the prism of your age, experience, religious beliefs and cultural morality..if you do so Sir, a lot will reveal itself….may Allah continue to guide and bless you as you lead us as your citizens and state.

-Mu’az Magaji

