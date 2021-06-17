Gattuso Quits Fiorentina, Three Weeks After Appointment

Previous thread: https://www.nairaland.com/6570763/gattuso-named-fiorentina-coach-two#102058108

ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the preventive agreements and therefore not to start the next sporting season together.

The Club immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that would guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the City of Florence deserve.

https://www.acffiorentina.com/it/news/tutte/prima-squadra-maschile/2021-06-17/nota-acf-fiorentina