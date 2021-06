▪️1st of June: Mr Oguchi Unachukwu Who’s Based In Hamburg, Germany Was Shot Dead In Owerri, Imo State By The Nigerian Army.

▪️He Was On His Way To Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri, Returning To Germany. He Was Shot In The Head At A Military Checkpoint By The Nigerian Army. Extra-judicial Killings!!!



https://www.facebook.com/103645518602732/posts/105908491709768/