Ghanaian Hospital Seeks Help In Locating Family Of Nigerian Man Knocked Down By Car

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The 37 Military Hospital in Ghana is currently pleading for help to locate the family members of a Nigerian man who was admitted to their facility after he was knocked down by a vehicle.

The hospital in a statement released, gave the name of the man as Kingsley Ige. The hospital mentioned that Ige who has lost his memory but can speak and walk was admitted into the Trauma Surgical and Emergency Unit of the hospital on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, after the car accident.

The hospital management said he is currently on admission at its Neurology Ward.

The statement signed by the Commander for Public Relations Directorate, A. La-Anyane, has urged the public to assist with relevant information to locate his family members.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/6/ghanaian-hospital-seeks-help-in-locating-family-of-nigerian-man-knocked-down-by-vehicle-in-ghana.html