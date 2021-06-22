Goodluck Jonathan Appointed As Chancellor Of Cavendish University, Uganda (Photo)

Former Nigerian President, His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan has been recently recognized and appointed as Chancellor of Cavendish University Uganda (CUU), IgbereTV reports.

Cavendish University Uganda which is a private University is one of the leading Universities in Uganda and among the list in world ranking.

The university began operation in 2008. Former Zambian President, late Kenneth Kaunda was the first Chancellor of the university.

Cavendish University Uganda is affiliated with Cavendish College London, Cavendish University Tanzania and Cavendish University Zambia. CUU held its first graduation ceremony in November 2011.

The university has different campus across the country including a campus in the capital city of Kampala.

This appointment of Goodluck Jonathan is one of the numerous international recognitions given to the former Nigerian President.

The University wrote on Facebook;

“Welcome aboard Goodluck Jonathan as you take over as the Chancellor of CUU. We look forward to this new era and achieving great things under your leadership.

Success begins at Cavendish!”

