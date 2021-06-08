Goodluck Jonathan Arrives Mali For Talks On Mali’s Path To Democracy (Photos)

Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has arrived Mali with ECOWAS Mediation team members to meet with stakeholders in order to have a peaceful and successful transition to democracy in Mali, IgbereTV reports.

“Today, I arrived in Bamako with members of the #ECOWAS Mediation team to continue the engagement with stakeholders on Mali’s path to a peaceful and successful transition to democracy.
– GEJ”
