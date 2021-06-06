Goodluck Jonathan’s Tribute To Prophet TB Joshua

I am saddened to hear about the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua known as TB Joshua, the Spiritual Leader of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), at a young age of 57.

TB Joshua was a devout man of God who served God and humanity with relentless passion. He was a man of sound doctrine, meek and faithful to his call and passion of reconciling men to God and offering hope to humanity.

As a Christian leader, TB Joshua and his Ministry exemplified Christ in faith, love and charity; positively impacting the lives of many Nigerians, Africans and millions of people across the world.

I condole with his family, his church and millions of his followers across the world. May God grant them peace and strength to cope with this loss. -GEJ



Source: http://www.gej.ng/former-president-jonathan-mourns-prophet-tb-joshua/?fbclid=IwAR2WOA8-a0i9uU4pubmFIih9VhCdxA3OXC24u0cfR0stOAP1_-9U0dgyPzU