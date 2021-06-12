Governor Akeredolu Marks 100 Days Of Second Term With 100 Strides (Photos)

Sustainable Growth and development in any setting can only happen when we have men that truly care for the wellbeing of others, ones who live not only for themselves or their family but for the greater good of all, while the members of the Nigerian electorates wishes the Nigerian Political Class could boast of men in this categories, the narrative has not been a not too impressive one, however it is always a refreshing one to always see a silver lining in the cloudy skies of the Nigerian Political Class.
Changing the Narrative, ushering the much needed dividends of Democracy in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the Governor of Ondo State has made it a culture of doing the unprecedented, after winning the October 2020 Gubernatorial election in Ondo State to return elected, the people of Ondo State has witnessed tremendous infrastructural cum industrial growth within the first 100 days of the Governor’s second term in Office.
Working in line with his REDEEMED agenda, Arakunrin Akeredolu has intensified his efforts to repositioning the state for more economical growth.
The REDEEMED acronyms stands for:
R-Rural and Agricultural Development
E-Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development
D-Development through Massive Infrastructure
E-Efficient Service Delivery, Development and Policy Implementation
E-Effective Healthcare and social welfare Services
M-Maintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security
E-Energy, Mining and Sustainable Industries
D-Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship.
In line with the REDEEMED blueprint, over a hundred projects and initiatives has been birthed and in commemoration of his 100days in office in his second term, 100 projects which are spread across the states were selected for commissioning. These selected projects done by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, christened as the ‘100 Strides in 1oo days’ is a testament that for Governors like Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, second term opportunities are more opportunities to serve and lead well and not to live on the commonwealth of the people without nothing to show for it.
Listed below are some of the projects commissioned in commemoration of the first 100 days in office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in a week long event.
1. Construction of Kamomi Aketi Accelerarted Water Supply Scheme in;
i. Owo
ii. Iboropa-Akoko
iii. Alade-Idanre (KK)
iv. Ikaram-Akoko (KK)
v. Kojola_Odigbo
vi. Oda-Akure (EG)
vii. Aratusin-Akure (EG) (completed)
viii. Bamikemo-Ileoluji (EG)
ix. Itaogbolu-Akure (EG)
x. Ogbagi-Akoko – KK
2. Construction of Araromi Street Road, Ifon
3. Construction of Oba Afo idoani Road (phase 1).
4. Construction of Ade Tade hospital Road, akure.
5. Construction of Ire Akari 1 & 2, Akure Road.
6. Construction of Gaga Community Road.
7. Construction of Araromi Obu Township Road.
8. Construction of Ijapo Estate Road network (Gboluji, imade , dalimore & others)
9. Construction of Selected roads in owo (Idowu, salami, prison Road, adedewe, obasekola & others)
10. Construction of Akunnu – ikaram Road.
11. Construction of John’s Road, oba ile.
12. Construction of Omolayo Street, Akure.
13. Construction of Agadagba-Ajapa Road.
14. Construction of Idanre Road.
15. Construction of Molecular Lab in Akure.
16. Molecular lab in Ondo Town/Center for Molecular Biosciences.
17. School of Public Health.
18. Ground Breaking of Ultra Modern office complex in Akure.
19. 50% Tax reduction for Artisan Groups in the State to cushion the effect of COVID-19
20. ESTABLISHMENT OF THREE (3) FLOOD EARLY WARNING SYSTEM (FEWS)
21. Drivers and Riders Institute, Oba-Ile
22. Construction of Computerized Vehicle Inspection, Owo
23. Commencement of long term state development plan.
24. Payment of Registration Fees for West African Senior School Certificate Examination for SS3 Students in Public Secondary Schools across the State.
25. Merit Award for deserving Teachers and Students.
26. Construction of Administrative Headquarters for Amotekun
27. Passing-out of newly Recruited Amotekun Corp Officers.
28. Launch of 20 New Patrol Vehicles to boost Amootekun Operations
29. Refurbishing of grounded operational vehicles.
30. Provision of 1000 nos of Chairs and desks for selected schools in Ilaje/Ese-odo LG
31. Full deployment of ONDOHRM Software in collaboration with Office of Establishments and Training and other partners
32. Garri Processing Factory in Ago Corner, Owo LGA
33. Fish Cabinet Dryer at Araromi Sea-side, Ilaje LGA
34. Garri Processing Factory at Oboto, Ondo East LGA
35. Improvement of Basic Health Center at New Iyame, Ikare Community
36. Construction of Youth Civic Centre, Okwan, Akoko SE LGA
37. Construction of slaughter slab in Hausa community, Akungba -Akoko,, Akoko SW LGA
38. Construction of Culverts in Igbalaye quarters Akure South LGA
39. Repair of Jigbokin Market, Odode, Idanre LGA
40. Improvement of Police Post at Ugbonla Community, Ilaje LGA
41. Rehabilitation/Bridge Construction in Ifesowapo Igoba, Akure North LGA
42. Improvement of facilities in Community Grammar School Adaja, Odigbo LGA
43. Construction of Civic Centre in Igorisa Community, Ode Aye, Okitipupa LGA
44. Lipanu/Atunranse Wooden Footbridge, Irele LGA
45. Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme – Scheme for Public Servants
46. Renovation of art gallery and museum
47. Repair of art shop damaged by Endsars protesters.
48. Registration of cultural groups and dance group in the state.
49. Registration of artists in the state
50. Website development.
51. Recruitment of 1,200 Teachers
52. Implementation of Regional Priority Programme
53. Rebranding of Office of the Statistician General to “Research Ondo”
54. Sign off on Budgit MOU
55. 2000 Ton Alles Charis LPG storage facility in Ore Industrial Park
56. Announcement of Oil Palm Revolution Initiative
57. Obtain the Certificate of no objection on the Port of Ondo
58. Planting of 1,000,000 plantain suckers .
59. Flag-Off of Cocoa planting at Ijugbere
60. Accreditation with National Board for Technical education
61. Accreditation for Centre for Management Development (CMD)
62. Energizing Markets (Upgrading of Igbokoda Market Solar Plant 300-Shops and light-up dark sports at Ebute Ipare Market and Ugbo Markets)
63. Deployment of Mini-Grid to three (3) Communities (one community per Senatorial District)
64. Allocation of 10.570 Ha of Land at four locations for Social Housing Development Estate
65. Proposed construction of New Government House Ground Alagbaka, Akure
66. Artisans’ Summit To Keep Them Abreast Of Government Programmes And Credit Windows.
67. Publication and Dissemination of Investment Guide
68. Upgrading of Raw Materials Display Centre
69. Establishment of Website for Agencies
70. Completion of Oluwa Glass Purchase and Sale to a new investor.
71. AVAILABILITY OF A ROBUST PORTAL SYSTEM AND DATABASE IN HMB
72. Integrated Sustainable Drugs and Health Commodities Supply – -PASSAGE OF THE BILL.
73. INAUGURATION OF HERBAL MEDICINE PRACTITIONER BOARD
74. Establishment of Herbal garden
75. Registration of Herbal Medicine practitioners in the State
76. Installation of 146 units of 60W All-In-One Solar Powered Streetlight systems at Government House, Oke-Eda and Parliamentary Road networks (Pilot Scheme)
77. Visitation of Mr. Governor to the four State-Owned Special Schools.
78. Disbursement of bursary to eligible students of Ondo State Origin in all tertiary Institutions in Nigeria
i. Students in the Nigerian Law Schools
ii. Medical students at Clinical stages
iii. Physically Challenged Students
79. Rehabilitation of Okeigbo Water Supply
80. Ako Spring Water Supply Project Oba Akoko
81. Rehabilitation of Ilutitun Borehole Water Supply Scheme
82. Rehabilitation of Okitipupa Water Supply Scheme
83. Rehabilitation of Ido-Ani Water Supply Scheme
84. Hosting of consultative meeting on Social Protection law by Ondo State for the South West.
85. Enrolment of trainee into Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre and handing over to Ministry of Youth and Sport and Community Development
86. SMART/ROBOTICS CLASSROOM PILOT AT AQUINAS COLLEGE
87. OndoNgage Digital Skills Programme for 3000 Graduates
88. Data Registration Of Taxi Drivers And Ongoing Okada Registration
89. Qualification of Sunshine Queens for Super 6 Tournament
90. Retainership of Sunshine Stars FC on the elite Premiership League of the Nigerian Professional Football League
91. Foundation laying of RUWASSA State Headquarter Office Complex in Akure.
92. Distribution of 10,000 sanitation slabs for promoting communities led total sanitation (CLTS) in Ifedore LGA towards declaration of one LGA in Ondo State, Nigeria as ODF Operation Cleanup
93. Provision of Electricity (renewable energy-Mini-Grid) for five selected communities in Ilaje/Ese-odo LG.
94. Implementation of OSOPADEC re-structuring. – OSOPADEC STAKEHOLDER CONFERENCE ON RESTRUCTURING.
95. Provision of portable water to Communities in Igbokoda-Ugbonla axis, Ilaje LG.
96. Ensuring continuous supply of portable water, and completion of reticulation to Ugbonla axis.
97. Solar Power Engineering skill acquisition program for 200 nos of unemployed youths.
98. Groundbreaking of Hotel in Akure.
99. Groundbreaking of Primary Healthcare Center
100. Top Functionaries induction and One Administration Ethos
101. Appointment of First Female SSG
102. Appointment of first Pharmacist PS of Health
103. Establishment of Public health lab in Akure
104. Wahab Adegbenro Center for Emergency Response
105. Ban on Open grazing and Ban on Underage herders
106. Ultimatum on habition of forests by herders
107. Establishment of REDEEMED Strategy for Administration
108. Commissioning of Government House Mosque
109. Cannabis stakeholder Meeting.
110. Commissioning of Piggery Village at Ilutoro in Akure North Local Government (OSAEC)
111. Commissioning of Ultra-Modern Poultry Pen at Isuada in Owo Local Government (OSAEC)
112. Commissioning of pilot feed lots cattle project in Akure, Akure South Local Government (OSAEC)
113. Distribution of farms machineries and equipment (OSAEC)
114. 30% Rebate granted to Private Primary & Secondary Schools Owners in the State to cushion the effect of COVID-19
115. Commenced 3 years Tax Audit of Companies in the State
116. Introduction of Hotel Consumption Tax
117. Top 20 Revenue Generating Agencies Summit
118. Reconstruction of Okitipupa Tax Station destroyed during Endsars
119. Yellow card Initiative to Identify early warnings of Gender based violence
120. 21,000 women awareness for breast and cervical cancer
121. Distribution of Birth Kits (Salayo) to pregnant women
122. Expansion of Entrepreneurship Masterclass to include Artisanal Traders
123. Distribution of First Bank CSR Stainless Food Bowl to pupils in Public Primary Schools across the state
124. Official Handing Over of Jacob & Grace Hospital, Ifon to the Ministry of Health
Truth be told, Governor Akeredolu’s giant strides in the last 100 days in office, numbering over 100, have completely debunked the stereotype that all governors in their second term are not usually as effective as in their first term.
