Governor Akeredolu Marks 100 Days Of Second Term With 100 Strides (Photos)

Sustainable Growth and development in any setting can only happen when we have men that truly care for the wellbeing of others, ones who live not only for themselves or their family but for the greater good of all, while the members of the Nigerian electorates wishes the Nigerian Political Class could boast of men in this categories, the narrative has not been a not too impressive one, however it is always a refreshing one to always see a silver lining in the cloudy skies of the Nigerian Political Class.

Changing the Narrative, ushering the much needed dividends of Democracy in Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, the Governor of Ondo State has made it a culture of doing the unprecedented, after winning the October 2020 Gubernatorial election in Ondo State to return elected, the people of Ondo State has witnessed tremendous infrastructural cum industrial growth within the first 100 days of the Governor’s second term in Office.

Working in line with his REDEEMED agenda, Arakunrin Akeredolu has intensified his efforts to repositioning the state for more economical growth.

The REDEEMED acronyms stands for:

R-Rural and Agricultural Development

E-Educational Advancement and Human Capital Development

D-Development through Massive Infrastructure

E-Efficient Service Delivery, Development and Policy Implementation

E-Effective Healthcare and social welfare Services

M-Maintenance of Law and Order for Adequate Security

E-Energy, Mining and Sustainable Industries

D-Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship.

In line with the REDEEMED blueprint, over a hundred projects and initiatives has been birthed and in commemoration of his 100days in office in his second term, 100 projects which are spread across the states were selected for commissioning. These selected projects done by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, christened as the ‘100 Strides in 1oo days’ is a testament that for Governors like Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, second term opportunities are more opportunities to serve and lead well and not to live on the commonwealth of the people without nothing to show for it.

Listed below are some of the projects commissioned in commemoration of the first 100 days in office of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN in a week long event.

1. Construction of Kamomi Aketi Accelerarted Water Supply Scheme in;

i. Owo

ii. Iboropa-Akoko

iii. Alade-Idanre (KK)

iv. Ikaram-Akoko (KK)

v. Kojola_Odigbo

vi. Oda-Akure (EG)

vii. Aratusin-Akure (EG) (completed)

viii. Bamikemo-Ileoluji (EG)

ix. Itaogbolu-Akure (EG)

x. Ogbagi-Akoko – KK

2. Construction of Araromi Street Road, Ifon

3. Construction of Oba Afo idoani Road (phase 1).

4. Construction of Ade Tade hospital Road, akure.

5. Construction of Ire Akari 1 & 2, Akure Road.

6. Construction of Gaga Community Road.

7. Construction of Araromi Obu Township Road.

8. Construction of Ijapo Estate Road network (Gboluji, imade , dalimore & others)

9. Construction of Selected roads in owo (Idowu, salami, prison Road, adedewe, obasekola & others)

10. Construction of Akunnu – ikaram Road.

11. Construction of John’s Road, oba ile.

12. Construction of Omolayo Street, Akure.

13. Construction of Agadagba-Ajapa Road.

14. Construction of Idanre Road.

15. Construction of Molecular Lab in Akure.

16. Molecular lab in Ondo Town/Center for Molecular Biosciences.

17. School of Public Health.

18. Ground Breaking of Ultra Modern office complex in Akure.

19. 50% Tax reduction for Artisan Groups in the State to cushion the effect of COVID-19

20. ESTABLISHMENT OF THREE (3) FLOOD EARLY WARNING SYSTEM (FEWS)

21. Drivers and Riders Institute, Oba-Ile

22. Construction of Computerized Vehicle Inspection, Owo

23. Commencement of long term state development plan.

24. Payment of Registration Fees for West African Senior School Certificate Examination for SS3 Students in Public Secondary Schools across the State.

25. Merit Award for deserving Teachers and Students.

26. Construction of Administrative Headquarters for Amotekun

27. Passing-out of newly Recruited Amotekun Corp Officers.

28. Launch of 20 New Patrol Vehicles to boost Amootekun Operations

29. Refurbishing of grounded operational vehicles.

30. Provision of 1000 nos of Chairs and desks for selected schools in Ilaje/Ese-odo LG

31. Full deployment of ONDOHRM Software in collaboration with Office of Establishments and Training and other partners

32. Garri Processing Factory in Ago Corner, Owo LGA

33. Fish Cabinet Dryer at Araromi Sea-side, Ilaje LGA

34. Garri Processing Factory at Oboto, Ondo East LGA

35. Improvement of Basic Health Center at New Iyame, Ikare Community

36. Construction of Youth Civic Centre, Okwan, Akoko SE LGA

37. Construction of slaughter slab in Hausa community, Akungba -Akoko,, Akoko SW LGA

38. Construction of Culverts in Igbalaye quarters Akure South LGA

39. Repair of Jigbokin Market, Odode, Idanre LGA

40. Improvement of Police Post at Ugbonla Community, Ilaje LGA

41. Rehabilitation/Bridge Construction in Ifesowapo Igoba, Akure North LGA

42. Improvement of facilities in Community Grammar School Adaja, Odigbo LGA

43. Construction of Civic Centre in Igorisa Community, Ode Aye, Okitipupa LGA

44. Lipanu/Atunranse Wooden Footbridge, Irele LGA

45. Formal Sector Health Insurance Scheme – Scheme for Public Servants

46. Renovation of art gallery and museum

47. Repair of art shop damaged by Endsars protesters.

48. Registration of cultural groups and dance group in the state.

49. Registration of artists in the state

50. Website development.

51. Recruitment of 1,200 Teachers

52. Implementation of Regional Priority Programme

53. Rebranding of Office of the Statistician General to “Research Ondo”

54. Sign off on Budgit MOU

55. 2000 Ton Alles Charis LPG storage facility in Ore Industrial Park

56. Announcement of Oil Palm Revolution Initiative

57. Obtain the Certificate of no objection on the Port of Ondo

58. Planting of 1,000,000 plantain suckers .

59. Flag-Off of Cocoa planting at Ijugbere

60. Accreditation with National Board for Technical education

61. Accreditation for Centre for Management Development (CMD)

62. Energizing Markets (Upgrading of Igbokoda Market Solar Plant 300-Shops and light-up dark sports at Ebute Ipare Market and Ugbo Markets)

63. Deployment of Mini-Grid to three (3) Communities (one community per Senatorial District)

64. Allocation of 10.570 Ha of Land at four locations for Social Housing Development Estate

65. Proposed construction of New Government House Ground Alagbaka, Akure

66. Artisans’ Summit To Keep Them Abreast Of Government Programmes And Credit Windows.

67. Publication and Dissemination of Investment Guide

68. Upgrading of Raw Materials Display Centre

69. Establishment of Website for Agencies

70. Completion of Oluwa Glass Purchase and Sale to a new investor.

71. AVAILABILITY OF A ROBUST PORTAL SYSTEM AND DATABASE IN HMB

72. Integrated Sustainable Drugs and Health Commodities Supply – -PASSAGE OF THE BILL.

73. INAUGURATION OF HERBAL MEDICINE PRACTITIONER BOARD

74. Establishment of Herbal garden

75. Registration of Herbal Medicine practitioners in the State

76. Installation of 146 units of 60W All-In-One Solar Powered Streetlight systems at Government House, Oke-Eda and Parliamentary Road networks (Pilot Scheme)

77. Visitation of Mr. Governor to the four State-Owned Special Schools.

78. Disbursement of bursary to eligible students of Ondo State Origin in all tertiary Institutions in Nigeria

i. Students in the Nigerian Law Schools

ii. Medical students at Clinical stages

iii. Physically Challenged Students

79. Rehabilitation of Okeigbo Water Supply

80. Ako Spring Water Supply Project Oba Akoko

81. Rehabilitation of Ilutitun Borehole Water Supply Scheme

82. Rehabilitation of Okitipupa Water Supply Scheme

83. Rehabilitation of Ido-Ani Water Supply Scheme

84. Hosting of consultative meeting on Social Protection law by Ondo State for the South West.

85. Enrolment of trainee into Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Skill Acquisition Centre and handing over to Ministry of Youth and Sport and Community Development

86. SMART/ROBOTICS CLASSROOM PILOT AT AQUINAS COLLEGE

87. OndoNgage Digital Skills Programme for 3000 Graduates

88. Data Registration Of Taxi Drivers And Ongoing Okada Registration

89. Qualification of Sunshine Queens for Super 6 Tournament

90. Retainership of Sunshine Stars FC on the elite Premiership League of the Nigerian Professional Football League

91. Foundation laying of RUWASSA State Headquarter Office Complex in Akure.

92. Distribution of 10,000 sanitation slabs for promoting communities led total sanitation (CLTS) in Ifedore LGA towards declaration of one LGA in Ondo State, Nigeria as ODF Operation Cleanup

93. Provision of Electricity (renewable energy-Mini-Grid) for five selected communities in Ilaje/Ese-odo LG.

94. Implementation of OSOPADEC re-structuring. – OSOPADEC STAKEHOLDER CONFERENCE ON RESTRUCTURING.

95. Provision of portable water to Communities in Igbokoda-Ugbonla axis, Ilaje LG.

96. Ensuring continuous supply of portable water, and completion of reticulation to Ugbonla axis.

97. Solar Power Engineering skill acquisition program for 200 nos of unemployed youths.

98. Groundbreaking of Hotel in Akure.

99. Groundbreaking of Primary Healthcare Center

100. Top Functionaries induction and One Administration Ethos

101. Appointment of First Female SSG

102. Appointment of first Pharmacist PS of Health

103. Establishment of Public health lab in Akure

104. Wahab Adegbenro Center for Emergency Response

105. Ban on Open grazing and Ban on Underage herders

106. Ultimatum on habition of forests by herders

107. Establishment of REDEEMED Strategy for Administration

108. Commissioning of Government House Mosque

109. Cannabis stakeholder Meeting.

110. Commissioning of Piggery Village at Ilutoro in Akure North Local Government (OSAEC)

111. Commissioning of Ultra-Modern Poultry Pen at Isuada in Owo Local Government (OSAEC)

112. Commissioning of pilot feed lots cattle project in Akure, Akure South Local Government (OSAEC)

113. Distribution of farms machineries and equipment (OSAEC)

114. 30% Rebate granted to Private Primary & Secondary Schools Owners in the State to cushion the effect of COVID-19

115. Commenced 3 years Tax Audit of Companies in the State

116. Introduction of Hotel Consumption Tax

117. Top 20 Revenue Generating Agencies Summit

118. Reconstruction of Okitipupa Tax Station destroyed during Endsars

119. Yellow card Initiative to Identify early warnings of Gender based violence

120. 21,000 women awareness for breast and cervical cancer

121. Distribution of Birth Kits (Salayo) to pregnant women

122. Expansion of Entrepreneurship Masterclass to include Artisanal Traders

123. Distribution of First Bank CSR Stainless Food Bowl to pupils in Public Primary Schools across the state

124. Official Handing Over of Jacob & Grace Hospital, Ifon to the Ministry of Health

Truth be told, Governor Akeredolu’s giant strides in the last 100 days in office, numbering over 100, have completely debunked the stereotype that all governors in their second term are not usually as effective as in their first term.

