Governor Ayade’s Special Adviser On SDGs Resigns

Former House of Assembly Member representing Boki11, Chief Barr. Mark Obi resigns his appointment as Special Adviser to Gov. Ben Ayade, he insists on remaining in the People’s Democratic Party

Mr Obi had represented Boki 2 State Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly as a PDP member between 1999 and 2007.

Plot 12. Block 5, Phase 3. Federal Housing Estate, lkot Ansa, Calabar

7 June, 2021

His Excellency Sir Ben Ayade, Cross River State Governoes Office, Calabar.

Your Excellency,

RESIGNATION FROM OFFICE OF SPECIAL ADVISER

Following recent happenings in the political alignment of the State Governor, I am persuaded to review my involvement in the current State administration. Consequently, being a founding and subsisting member of the People’s Democratic Party in Cross River State, I cannot in good conscience remain in my current appointment as Special Adviser.

I hereby resign my appointment as Special Adviser effective immediately.

I am grateful to Your Excellency for finding me worthy to serve the State in the said capacity. Nevertheless, I will continue to support the State and Government in any way possible as a stakeholder and senior citizen.

Please accept my best regards.

(Barr.) Chief Mark B. Obi

