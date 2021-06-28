Governor El-Rufai Reacts To The Killing Of Student Protester In Kaduna

See previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/6624655/one-shot-dead-kaduna-students#103166141

Governor Nasir El-rufai has reacted to the killing of a student protester in Kaduna by security agents dispatched to quell a protest by students over a hike in school fees.

Gidan Waya, a student of the Kaduna State College of Education was shot dead while protesting alongside other students against an increase of school fees by the state-owned institution.

In a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on monday evening, signed by Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, Gov. El-rufai has since comisserated with the family of the deceased.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State Government is awaiting full reports on Monday’s protest by students of the Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya.”

“In the preliminary report received so far, one student lost his life and some others were wounded, while three security personnel also sustained injuries.”

“The Governor of Kaduna state, Malam Nasir El-Rufai condoled the family of the student that lost his life, and wished the students and operatives who sustained injuries speedy recovery. The government of Kaduna State also wishes to debunk reports that it deployed security operatives to suppress protesting students. KDSG is awaiting briefings to enable it understand the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate violent incidence in Gidan Waya.”

“At the time of this update, the Governor is awaiting reports from the military, police, DSS, the management of the institution, the student union as well as the traditional institution in the area. The government will publicise its findings after receipt of the expected reports.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-el-rufai-reacts-to-killing-of-student-protester-denies-deploying-security-agents/