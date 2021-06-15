Governor Fayemi Visits Senator Orji Kalu (Photos)

NGF Chairman, Gov. Fayemi Visits Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu (Photos)

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday paid a courtesy call to the Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu , Igbere TV reports.

Governor Fayemi who arrived Kalu’s residence at exactly 11: 30 am spent more than three hours with Kalu.

As at the time of filing this, details of the visit is still unknown.

