Governor Ikpeazu Relaxes Curfew In Aba, Umuahia; Now 10pm To 6am Daily

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has announced the relaxation of the exiting curfew in the state, saying restriction of vehicular movements now starts 10pm to 6am daily in Aba and Umuahia.

This he said is in view of noticeable security improvements within the state and neighboring states.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, he said the curfew in Ohafia, Bende, Umunneochi and Arochukwu LGAs now takes effect from 8pm to 6am daily.

“Government wishes to advise citizens and residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements to security agents and ensure full compliance with the new curfew regimes which take effect from Friday, 18th June, 2021, subject to further reviews” he added.

Recall that ABN TV had brought you a report where some organizations, particularly hospitality industries made an appeal to the governor to relax the curfew to save their means of livelihood.

Notable personalities have also since joined in the call on government to take measures to save livelihoods.



Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/06/ikpeazu-relaxes-curfew-in-aba-umuahia-fixes-new-timing-must-read/