Governor Obiano Flags Off 2021 Wet Season Farming (Photos)

Governor Willie Obiano performed the function at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka.

The event which has the theme ‘Empowering the youths in agriculture for sustainable development’, witnessed an agric fair, launching of the compendium, among others.

Speaking during the event, Governor Obiano who said that the it will be his last flag off of farming season, pointed out that his administration has succeeded in putting measures in place for sustainable agriculture in the state.

