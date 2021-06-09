Governor Sanwo-Olu Commissions Ijede-Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Road

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned the Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), Phase 1 in Ikorodu Local Government.
Project Brief:
– Date of Award: January, 2020
– Length of Road: 6.05km
– Carriageway Width (Dual): 14.6m
– Surfacing with Interlocking stones
– Pavement Marking and Kerb painting
– Provision of Streetlights
– Construction of Drainage and Culverts
The Rehabilitation of the Ijede Road (Phase 1) into a Dual Carriageway will:
– Improve road connectivity.
– Increase socio-economic activities
– Reduced travel time.
– Enhance Intermodal Transportation Services
– Eliminate perennial flooding.
– Enhance Property Values and Socio-economic well-being of the people.
