Governor Sanwo-Olu Commissions Ijede-Itamaga-Ewu Elepe Road

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today commissioned the Ijede Road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe), Phase 1 in Ikorodu Local Government.

Project Brief:

– Date of Award: January, 2020

– Length of Road: 6.05km

– Carriageway Width (Dual): 14.6m

– Surfacing with Interlocking stones

– Pavement Marking and Kerb painting

– Provision of Streetlights

– Construction of Drainage and Culverts

The Rehabilitation of the Ijede Road (Phase 1) into a Dual Carriageway will:

– Improve road connectivity.

– Increase socio-economic activities

– Reduced travel time.

– Enhance Intermodal Transportation Services

– Eliminate perennial flooding.

– Enhance Property Values and Socio-economic well-being of the people.

