Governor Seyi Makinde Reacts To Twitter Ban By Federal Government

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has reacted to a ban on social media platform, Twitter by President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, Igbere TV reports.

On Friday evening, the Nigerian government announced that it will be suspending all Twitter operations in Nigeria. This development is coming a day after the platform deleted a tweet and a video from the President’s official handle.

President Buhari had issued a tweet threatening genocidal violence on the South-East over its rising Insecurity.

Reacting to the suspension, Makinde tweeted; “Statement by Governor Seyi Makinde Regarding the Suspension of Twitter’s Operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government

It has become imperative for me to release a statement regarding the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

As leaders, we should go beyond emotional reactions to issues and think about how our actions will affect the people we lead and our international ratings socially and economically.

Twitter has become the platform for young people and indeed all Nigerians to exercise their fundamental right to express and publish an opinion. They use the platform to complain, argue and give feedback to government and its agencies who in turn, use these to improve policies.

This is a fundamental point that should be kept in mind as we debate the necessity of this suspension.

We should also remember that Twitter has gone beyond a source of communication for many of our hardworking youths in Nigeria. It has become a source of livelihood for many, irrespective of their political affiliations or religious leanings.

Nigerian youths and digital communications organisations earn a living from being able to use the platform to post communications on behalf of their clients.

Others who may not have physical stores also rely on Twitter to give visibility to their products and services.

Furthermore, I believe the Federal Government should be actively interested in how certain policies and action will affect investor confidence.

I, therefore, use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government to reverse this suspension for the greater good of Nigerians.”



https://twitter.com/seyiamakinde/status/1401095572589842435?s=19