Governor Udom Inspects Multi-Million Ongoing 8.4km Flood Control Project (Photos)

GOVERNOR EMMANUEL INSPECTS ONGOING 8.4KM FLOOD CONTROL PROJECT

Governor Udom Emmanuel today paid an unscheduled visit to the construction site of the N14BN, 8.4km Ibrahim Babangida Avenue flood control project.

The Akwa Ibom State Government / World Bank assisted project awarded to China Road and Bridge Corporation,CRBC, cuts across 17 communities in 3 local government areas Uyo, Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan.

Governor Emmanuel who was conducted round the project location by the State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals , Sir. Charles Udoh, had in his delegation, top government officials.

