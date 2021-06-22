Governor Umahi’s Commissioner For Infrastructure Is Dead (Photo)

Connect on Linked in

BREAKING!!! Umahi’s Commissioner For Infrastructure Is Dead! | #IGBERETV

By Wisdom Nwedene

The Honourable Commissioner for Infrastructure In Ebonyi State, Engr Fidelis Nweze is dead, Igbere TV has learnt.

IGBERE TV gathered that the Honourable Commissioner died in Turkish Hospital in Abuja, the Nation’s capital.

The Commissioner’s death is coming just a month after the death of

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing, Uche Okah.

Ukah reportedly died at a hospital in Abuja, where she was receiving treatment over an undisclosed illness.

