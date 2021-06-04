Governor Uzodimma Dissolves Expanded Exco Of SAs And SSAs

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has sacked all Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistant (SSAs) in his cabinet.

The news was made public by his Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Prints, Modestus Nwamkpa through social media.

Recall that the governor had earlier given the marching order to his twenty commissioners, sparing eight including the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.

It was reported that the sacked commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget Implementation, Dr. C. C. Osuala has been reappointed earlier today.

Meanwhile, our correspondent learned that new appointees shall be made public within the shortest possible time.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/06/04/imo-governor-sacks-sas-ssas-moves-to-appoint-new-ones/?amp