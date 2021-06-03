Governor Uzodimma meets with Traditional rulers and IMC chairmen over security issues in the State.

Governor Uzodimma: “We are about to implement the law of setting up security operatives from bottom to top”

“Any incident of complacency will be blamed on TC Chairmen and Traditional rulers”

“We have designed an application form for a local security council, 20 able bodied men will work and get secure intelligence, and vigilante in their respective communities “

“If you are sure of the character of existing vigilante, you can submit their list.

#HopeNewAndElectronicMediaCenter