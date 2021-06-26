Governor Zulum Suspends NGO Caught ‘Training Shooters’ At Borno Hotel

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has directed the immediate suspension of ACTED, an international Non-Governmental Organization (iNGO).

The governor gave the order following Saturday’s discovery that the humanitarian iNGO was using a hotel in Maiduguri to “train some persons on shooting”.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, who announced the Governor’s directive, said the French iNGO was found using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel located off circular road in Maiduguri.

Gusau explained that residents near the hotel had alerted officials on the frequent sounds of gunshots from the hotel, after which the matter to GRA Divisional Police headquarters, which oversees the hotel’s location.

The police reportedly found some toy pistols at the hotel, with two trainers, both Nigerians.

The statement said pending the outcome of police investigation, Zulum directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State.

Gusau noted that Governor Zulum acknowledges and deeply appreciates the roles of credible iNGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions in different parts of Borno.

He assured them of government’s continued cooperation and support while also upholding obedience to prevailing laws, policies and rules guiding all activities and actions across.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-zulum-suspends-ngo-caught-training-shooters-at-borno-hotel