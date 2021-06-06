Governors Akeredolu, Bello Mourn TB Joshua

Press Statement

Akeredolu Mourns Pastor T B Joshua

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN receives the news of the death of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua with a heavy heart.

Governor Akeredolu says the renowned man of God was a blessing to humanity and a great Ambassador of the Sunshine State whose Ministry was noted for charity.

“Undoubtedly, Pastor Joshua’s demise came as a rude shock. The pains are not mere emotional flashes; they are indeed piercing. The Ondo-born Pastor and Televangelist was a philanthropist whose exit will be sorely missed by many.

“Pastor Joshua was committed to giving and was more often, inexorably imbued with calmness while lifting the downtrodden. As a televangelist, he did not just win souls for Christ, he was passionate about changing lives.

“He demonstrated timelessly, an alluring service to humanity and compassion by assisting not only his home local government, Akoko North West. Other adjoining local governments in Akoko land benefitted from his large heart of benevolence.

“Of significant note too, Pastor Joshua never hesitated to assist in whatever manner the Ondo State Government desired such. To us in Ondo State, we consider this a personal loss. He was a pride to the Sunshine State

“Not only Africa is hit hard; this is a great global knock as his Pastor TB Joshua’s ministry attracted an immeasurable foreign followership. Christendom has lost a giant.

“The reality of the finality of death, truly hurts the heart. But for TB Joshua, he had played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he has departed. We must take solace in his good deeds he while here. He is now a Heaven’s gain. The people have lost a committed giver. We shall continue to remember his contributions to the development of our State.”

While commiserating with the immediate family, the entire membership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Governor Akeredolu expresses his heart-felt condolences to the Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun and the entire community over the loss of a great son of the soil.

The Governor prays God to grant the late man of God an eternal rest in His bosom and comfort grieving family members, friends and associates.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 6, 2021.



Rotimi Akeredolu

GOV. BELLO MOURNS DEMISE OF POPULAR TELEVANGELIST, PROPHET T.B JOSHUA

…commiserates with the Church, Family

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has mourned the demise of the Founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua at the age of 57 as announced by the TB Joshua Ministries early hours of Sunday.

Governor Bello commiserated with the Church, the family and the body of Christ at large over his death which he noted was in consonance with the will of the unquestionable God Almighty

Governor Bello condolence message was detailed in a Press Statement on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed

The Governor stated that the Clergy in his years of existence lived a fulfilled life by serving the call of his creator and impacting numerous lives individually and through his ministry, the SCOAN.

He noted that although the pain of his unexpected demise was felt by many particularly those whom his life has directly impacted noting the consolation was that his legacies would continue to surge on

Governor Bello remarked that Pastor Joshua would be greatly missed for his audacious truth telling and his peaceful advocacies as well as great concern for humanity most especially, widows, orphan and people living with disabilities

While the Governor prayed for God to comfort and strengthen the family, church and those greatly hurt by his death, he urged them not to derail for the footprints of the late clergy mostly his humanitarian endeavours.



