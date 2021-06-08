‘Great Day For Me. I Graduated With First Class’ (Photo)

Today is a great day for me as I graduated with first class in bachelors of arts in international relations and diplomacy and I also hold a certificate in computer science from Kampala International University uganda so I am so excited and I was the Public relations officer for Nigerian students in Uganda and I was the Public relations officer for Nigerian students in Cavendish University Uganda,my name is Nonso and I am very popular in school and loved by almost everyone.

Benefits of studying here in uganda

No academic delays

Friendly environment

Nice lecturers

24/7 electricity

Awesome student life and so on

Don’t let Nigeria hold you down,Warm environment with great hospitality towards foreigners.