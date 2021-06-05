Guardiola Named EPL Manager Of The Season

Pep Guardiola named Manager of the Season after winning third Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola has been named the 2020/21 Barclays Manager of the Season after leading Manchester City to a third Premier League title in four seasons.

Guardiola wins the award for a third time in his managerial career, having also claimed it in his two previous title-winning campaigns, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

The Spaniard made history this season as his Man City side became the first team in history to win the title after being as low as eighth on Christmas Day, masterminding a 15-match winning run to take the PL Trophy back off Liverpool.

He matches the three Manager of the Season awards earned by Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho, with only Sir Alex Ferguson having won it on more occasions, with 11. Those three men are also the only managers in PL history who can match Guardiola’s three title wins.

The 50-year-old beat fellow nominees Marcelo Bielsa, David Moyes, Brendan Rodgers and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the season award after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner.

He becomes the third 2020/21 season awards winner from Man City, after Ruben Dias was voted the EA SPORTS Player of the Season and Liam Delap named the PL2 Player of the Season.

