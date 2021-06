Gunmen kidnap Igbo trader in Kano – Police

Gunmen kidnapped a businessman, Emmanuel Eze, in Kore town in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State on Thursday.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, said in a statement issued on Friday that Mr Eze was kidnapped from his groceries shop at about 10. 30 p.m.

He added that the police have mobilised officers and men to rescue the victim and arrest the assailants.

NAN



https://dailynigerian.com/gunmen-kidnap-igbo-trader/