Gunmen Kidnap Fulani Settler’s Daughter After Shooting Him & Bullets Didn’t Penetrate

Unknown gunmen on Sunday evening abducted daughter of Alhaji Bayo Fulani at his residence located around Ga- Fulani, Ora-Igbomina area of Ifedayo in Osun state.

The gunmen in their numbers, it was gathered attacked the victim’s father attempting to kill him, but bullets were not penetrating his body.

Findings revealed that the assailants armed with guns having discovered that the father escaped their assault resorted to deal with the girl before they eventually took her away.

Efforts to get Police spokesperson to react proved abortive as she did not pick her calls or reply the text sent to her phone.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/06/breaking-tension-in-osun-community-as-gunmen-abduct-fulani-settlers-daughter/?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true