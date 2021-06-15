Gunmen Kill Football Coach In Benue (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Unknown gunmen have shot and killed a footbal coach identified as Torkuma Chihe Promise in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as Coach Mboma was shot dead by the assailants at Asese 1, North-Bank, Makurdi on Sunday evening, June 13.

A Facebook user, Kingsley Terkimbi Usongo said he spoke to the deceased same day he was murdered.

“Rest in peace my brother coach Mboma Torkuma Promise Chihe. I spoke with u early yesterday, requesting you to take ur phone to my mom so I could speak with her. I guess I was the first person’s voice u heard yesterday. It’s unfortunate that u couldn’t end the day as you were shot dead later in the evening of yesterday, 13/06/2021. Continue to find rest with the Lord until we meet to part no more” he wrote on Monday, June 14.

