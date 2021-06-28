Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman In Kwara, Kidnap Her Husband, Sparks Protest

Gunmen on Saturday killed a pregnant woman, Hawawu, and kidnapped her husband, Lukman Ibrahim, on Ojoku Road, Offa, in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Sources said Lukman, a young entrepreneur who dealt in telephone accessories at the Owode Market, Offa, and his wife were attacked by the assailants around 10pm, some distance away from a police station.

The couple were said to be on their way home when they were accosted by the hoodlums.

The PUNCH gathered that the incident led to a protest by some residents, who stormed the palace of the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi (Esuwoye11), on Sunday, demanding the release of the businessman by the kidnappers.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said he could not give details of the kidnap.

“The command is working hard to get the victim rescued,” he added.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Around 10pm yesterday (Saturday), Lukman, a middle-aged phone dealer selling London-used phones at the Owode Market area, opposite Owode Police Station, Offa, was abducted by unknown gunmen along Ojoku Road, Offa, where he resided; he was on his way to his residence when he and his wife were accosted in their car by unknown gunmen.

“As Lukman was being dragged by the assailants, the wife was shouting for help. This prompted the assailants to shoot her dead. Her body was left at the spot, while Lukman was taken away and till now, his whereabouts remains unknown.”

Another source claimed that Lukman’s wife was shot dead after he identified the assailants.

It was gathered that the entrepreneur’s car was taken to the police station on Ojoku Road, Offa, while Hawawu’s corpse was taken to the morgue of the General Hospital, Offa.



