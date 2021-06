BREAKING | #Hajj1442 Announcement:

Ministry of Hajj & Umrah announces Hajj 1442 (2021) will be limited to residents and citizens of Saudi Arabia.

Number of pilgrims totalling 60,000 pilgrims, for residents of all nationalities and citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia who have been vaccinated with 1 or 2 doses.



Haramain Sharifain

