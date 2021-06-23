Has Anyone Hired Wedding Guests In Nigeria?

Is it possible to hire guests for a wedding in Nigeria? I’m just curious. So please don’t attack me.

I have always dreamed of having a wedding that I would be proud of. AKA posh wedding. Unfortunately I don’t have a lot of friends or know many big people and the few people I even know at all are not really posh looking (this is not an insult); what I mean is, you know, these broke guys kind of friends that you have to pay their transport back when they even manage to visit you.

So I have this question: is it possible to hire posh grooms men and a couple of posh guests (including white men and women and money sprayers to act as friends) to pose at a wedding in Nigeria?

I have read it is possible in the USA or other countries. Has anyone come across this in Nigeria?