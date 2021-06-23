Has Anyone Hired Wedding Guests In Nigeria?

By on No Comment

Is it possible to hire guests for a wedding in Nigeria? I’m just curious. So please don’t attack me.
I have always dreamed of having a wedding that I would be proud of. AKA posh wedding. Unfortunately I don’t have a lot of friends or know many big people and the few people I even know at all are not really posh looking (this is not an insult); what I mean is, you know, these broke guys kind of friends that you have to pay their transport back when they even manage to visit you.

So I have this question: is it possible to hire posh grooms men and a couple of posh guests (including white men and women and money sprayers to act as friends) to pose at a wedding in Nigeria?
I have read it is possible in the USA or other countries. Has anyone come across this in Nigeria?

Has Anyone Hired Wedding Guests In Nigeria? added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.