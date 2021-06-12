Hausa Artisans Mistaken For Fulani Herdsmen In Ekiti – Police (Photo)

The Ekiti State Police Command has once again noticed false information circulating on social media that some Hausa/Fulani men were found around Agric Olope Housing Estate in possession of dangerous weapons including AK-47 rifles with the intention of unleashing terror on the Community.

The Command wishes to state that; on Friday 11th June, 2021 at about 0730hrs, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad(RRS) received a distress call that some suspected Fulani herdsmen were arrested with dangerous weapons around Agric Olope Housing Estate. The RRS Commander immediately deployed Operatives to the scene where they actually arrested the suspects with their Mini Truck containing their properties and brought them to the Station.

During investigation, it was discovered that they were all personnel of MESSRS ZALHAT TRADING AND CONSTRUCTION NIGERIA LIMITED comprising different Artisans such as Bricklayers, Carpenters and Labourers who were brought in to Ado-Ekiti for the construction of 3 Bedroom Bungalows at a site in Agric Olope.

Items found with them are: wheel barrows, empty paint rubbers, diggers, shovels, planks and other Bricklayers, Carpenters and Labourers tools, including mattresses. They have however, been handed over to MR OTEGBADE ALBERT OLADIRAN, Controller, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, after confirming them to be innocent and personnel of ZALHAT TRADING AND CONSTRUCTION NIGERIA LIMITED who were in Ado-Ekiti to execute a project given to them by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Command therefore, calls on all and sundry to disregard the fake and fictitious information, adding that it was mischievously intended to cause rancor and undue apprehension in the Society.

The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, while imploring members of the public to always verify the source and veracity of every information they receive via the social media, warns against fake and unverified formulation, publication and spread of information that could be detrimental to the peace of our dear Society.

ASP ABUTU SUNDAY

PPRO

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

EKITI STATE COMMAND



https://prnigeria.com/2021/06/12/artisans-fulani-herdsmen-ekiti/