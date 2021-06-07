Have You Ever Fired Someone On Their First Day In Office?

Mr. Omisesan Olaniyi

Unfortunately, yes. A few years ago, the company I was working for had a position open in customer service.

I interviewed several people and ended up hiring a woman that seemed perfect for the job.

She had a beautiful resume and interviewed extremely well.

Her first day on the job she spent a couple of hours completing paperwork and reading the job description we had typed up, which outlined all of her new duties.

Everything was going well, until she actually sat down at the computer so I could show her where certain files were, etc. She seemed to struggle a little with the basic search functions, but I assumed she was a little nervous on her first day.

Next I showed her the email we had created for the position, and how she could answer certain customer inquiries with a simple document that could be attached to her reply. I showed her the document, which was saved on the desktop, and I told her to go ahead and reply to one of the emails with the attachment.

She didn’t seem to understand what I meant, so I thought maybe I had confused her in some way. So I sat down at her computer, opened the email we were responding to, typed a simple “Please see attachment” reply, attached the document, and hit SEND.

Then I asked her to respond to the next email in the same way. She was totally lost. It was as if she had never used a computer before.

Unfortunately, the position needed someone proficient in basic computer skills, so after testing her on a couple of other things (like editing a simple Word doc), I had to let her go at the end of the day. In hind sight, we obviously should have been checking references prior to interviewing anyone.

