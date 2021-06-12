Have You Ever Fixed A Date With Someone Online & Ran Away When You Saw The Person?

Ok, This nearly happened with me. We bonded on 2go and talked for a long while before we decided to see. On that fateful day, we decided the time to meet should be 12pm but by 11.30pm I was at the fast food restaurant standing at one corner to observe if the lady is what I am seeing online.

By 12.30pm she called she was at the fast food (I still can’t understand why ladies find it out to keep to time especially during outings this is by the way though) and I noticed while we were communicating she was not the exact image of what I saw online infact I nearly japa but as I just decided well make I just treat her nice after all she took out her time for us to see.

We barely talked for one hour and I noticed the morale wasn’t there to go along, I just interrupted her and told her I need to be someone as at that time. I paid for our meals and we bade goodbyes.

But how can a lady look good in pictures and bad in person, can someone explain? Let’s make it fun, share your experiences.