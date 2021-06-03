‘He Is Cute’: Lady Professes Love To Billionaire, Femi Otedola’s Son (Pix)

A young woman identified on Facebook as Annastacia Micheal has professed love to Fewa Otedola the only son of billionaire Femi Otedola, Igbere TV reports.

Fewa clocked 21 on Wednesday and his family celebrated him on social media.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Ms Micheal expressed romantic feeling for the 21-year-old, declaring that she was willing to marry him, regardless of him being autistic.

“I have grown to love Fewa Otedola so much. His cuteness, innocence, simplicity, infact everything about this dude drives me crazy. I will love to spend the rest of my life with Fewaluv regardless his Autism condition,” she wrote.

“Whenever I see him I don’t see his condition but the genuine love I have for him, and I AM WILLING TO MARRY FEWA OTEDOLA , He has stolen my heart.. Happy birthday hearty my heart beats only for you.”



Fewa and his eldest sister Tolani are not as active on social media as their other two siblings — DJ Cuppy and Temi.

Cuppy said in a post to Instagram that she was proud of the man her younger brother was becoming.

The disk jockey, who now has an album in her name, said that although her brother has autism, he was not ashamed of being in the spotlight.