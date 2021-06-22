“Hell-fire Awaits You” – FFK Blasts Sheik Gumi For Describing Bandits As Victims

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has blasted Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi for saying that the security agencies should stop killing bandits as they are victims, IgbereTV reports.

According to reports, Gumi stated that no school is safe until government negotiates with bandits.

Reacting via his Instagram handle to the purported comment of the clergyman, FFK wrote;

“Stop killing bandits, they are victims too. No school is safe until Govt. negotiates with them”- Sheik Ahmad Gumi.

Just listen to this heartless defender of child-abductors and cold-blooded killers. He is a dark and wicked soul, a callous Philistine and an unrepentant barbarian.

Every bloodthirsty terrorist and supporter of APC bandit should be brought to justice, exterminated and sent to hell.

Those that speak for them, defend them and attempt to rationalise or justify their barbaric actions like this unconciable and evil creature deserve worse.

Hell-fire awaits you.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQaQwo1HNkA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link