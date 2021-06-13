‘Help! My Dog Doesn’t Know Where To Urinate’ (Photos)

By on No Comment

So I have this 9 weeks old eskimo dog, she is lovely and a beauty to behold. I love her so much and play a lot with her, but my only problem is that she doesn’t know where to urinate. She urinates on my tiles which gets me annoyed a lot of times, I have watched dog potty training videos and tried all the tips but with very little success. I have a potty for her kept in the toilet but she prefers to urinate on my room tiles.

I have tried to keep the potty where she loves to go urinate but everytime, she shuns it and still urinate on the tiles, and at one point, I beat her and put her in the bathroom so she can see that when she urinated there, I won’t beat her and will reward her, but this dog held the urine for over 10 hours and immediately I opened the bathroom door, she rushed out to the room and urinated on the tiles.

I don’t know what to do again, please house, help me, she seems to be confusing the room for the rest room and the rest room for the room.

‘Help! My Dog Doesn’t Know Where To Urinate’ (Photos) added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.