‘Help! My Dog Doesn’t Know Where To Urinate’ (Photos)

So I have this 9 weeks old eskimo dog, she is lovely and a beauty to behold. I love her so much and play a lot with her, but my only problem is that she doesn’t know where to urinate. She urinates on my tiles which gets me annoyed a lot of times, I have watched dog potty training videos and tried all the tips but with very little success. I have a potty for her kept in the toilet but she prefers to urinate on my room tiles.

I have tried to keep the potty where she loves to go urinate but everytime, she shuns it and still urinate on the tiles, and at one point, I beat her and put her in the bathroom so she can see that when she urinated there, I won’t beat her and will reward her, but this dog held the urine for over 10 hours and immediately I opened the bathroom door, she rushed out to the room and urinated on the tiles.

I don’t know what to do again, please house, help me, she seems to be confusing the room for the rest room and the rest room for the room.