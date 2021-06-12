Help On IHS Towers Renumeration For Analyst And Engineer

Hi, Everyone

I just got an offer for TSAP ( Technical skills acquisition program ) with IHS for 2-5 month for onboard and on- the-job training, the renumeration for the training was stated to be 90k.

Upon successful completion, successful trainee would be employed as Analyst or Engineer, but the salary for this role was not stated by the employer.

Does anyone have idea/ information on that ?… currently employed and the pay not too bad, but considering leaving my current job for this if the payment after training is good .

Thanks you all.