Help! Premature Ejaculation Is Destroying My Relationship! – A Nairalander Cries Out

By on No Comment

I will be very short and precise on this one and I really need help. I am in my late 20s and the current relationship I have with my fiance is hitting the rocks because I don’t even last up to 10 seconds during sex(yes, it’s that bad). We have been together for awhile now, but these days I can really see she is really frustrated at me. Anytime we make love, I end up being ashamed. Please I want someone to help me out a permanent solution. Thanks as I await responses from meaningful NLers.

Help! Premature Ejaculation Is Destroying My Relationship! – A Nairalander Cries Out added by on
View all posts by →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.