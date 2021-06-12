Help! Premature Ejaculation Is Destroying My Relationship! – A Nairalander Cries Out

I will be very short and precise on this one and I really need help. I am in my late 20s and the current relationship I have with my fiance is hitting the rocks because I don’t even last up to 10 seconds during sex(yes, it’s that bad). We have been together for awhile now, but these days I can really see she is really frustrated at me. Anytime we make love, I end up being ashamed. Please I want someone to help me out a permanent solution. Thanks as I await responses from meaningful NLers.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print

