Henry Chukwumakpa Arrested Over Burnt Orji Police Station In Imo (Photo)

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested one Henry Chukwumakpa, suspected to have been involved in the 25 May attack on Orji Police station.

Chukwumakpa, 32, was apprehended on 2nd June at his hideout by the command’s quick response team, in a joint operation with officers of Ikeduru Police Division.

The suspect apart from confessing to have been part of the attack on Orji Police station also confessed to being part of other violent crimes in the past.

Henry revealed that he deals in illicit and hard drugs also as a means of sustenance.

Some grammes of substance suspected to be cocaine were recovered from him.

Imo State Police PPRO, SP Bala Elkana disclosed in a statement on Thursday that investigation is still ongoing as efforts are being intensified to arrest other gang members and recover their firearms.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded, Elkana said.

The suspect, he said, is a native of Iho in Ikeduru Local Government Area but a resident at Orji area, Owerri.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, CP Abutu Yaro, FDC has commended the efforts of the teams in living up to the constitutional responsibility of the Police in securing the lives and property of the citizens.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/06/03/henry-chukwumakpa-arrested-over-burnt-orji-police-station/