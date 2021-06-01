Herdsmen Kill 50 People In Ebonyi Communities

Death Toll Of Ebonyi Herdsmen Attack Hits 50

The death toll in herdsmen attack on three communities of Ebonyi-Benue borders at the weekend has risen to over 50.

The Nation had reported herdsmen on Saturday morning invaded Odoke Ishieke, Obakota Ishieke and Ndiobasi Ishieke communities in Ebonyi local government and killed over 30 persons.

It was further gathered some of those killed include pregnant women and nursing mothers.

The communities share common boundaries with Ardo local government, Benue state.

Since the attack, security agents have been recovering dead bodies from bushes in the affected areas.

A resident of one of the area, who simply gave his name as Nwegede, told our correspondent that 31 bodies were recovered in Ndiobasi Ishieke, 6 in Odoke Ishieke and 15 bodies in Obakota Ishieke.

Many victims of the attack are still receiving treatment at Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki 2(FETHA2) and a health centre close to the scene of the incidents run by AMURT.

Commissioner for Capital City Development, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, who hails from the area, said over 30 bodies have been evacuated from bushes around the affected communities.

He said: “it is a very unfortunate situation. We got a very sad news yesterday morning that armed herdsmen invaded Izzi land particularly in a place called Ndiobashi and killed so many of our people.

“We quickly alerted the security agencies to come to their aid but unfortunately, the Benue state government who claimed ownership of the area could not respond positively.

“But we commend the Governor of Ebonyi state who upon hearing the incident, swung into action even though the land is in dispute and sent the security agencies to repel the attacks.

As I speak to you, over 30 bodies have been evacuated and as I talk, the soldiers are still evacuating more dead bodies in the bush.

“ I visited there yesterday and the victims narrated their ordeals but of a truth, the area is in disarray.

“People are in panic but we have been able to encourage them to complement the efforts of the security agencies to beef up security in the area so that the ugly incident doesn’t reoccur.”



