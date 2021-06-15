His Royal Highness Rapes 16-Year-Old Girl In Rivers; Her Family Threatened! (Pix)

Defilement: Victim’s Family Discontinues Rape Case Over Threats To Life

As shared by the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign

On the alleged defilement of a 16 YEAR OLD girl by a Traditional Ruler(His Royal Highness) who hail from Ula-Ehuda community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, the family of the 16 Year old girl has informed Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign that they cannot continue with the case over threats to their life .

This is coming after Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign took the family to Police station and reported the matter. The Medical test result of the medical examination conduced on the 16 year old girl in Ahoada General hospital shows, she was defiled.

The Centre cannot cry more than the bereaved. We have done our part. We will continue to stand against Sexual and Gender Based Violence .



https://www.facebook.com/101816821688622/posts/277311710805798/