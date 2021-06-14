Hit-And-Run Driver Knocks Down LAUTECH Female Student In Lagos (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A hit-and-run driver has reportedly knocked down a female student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH)Ogbomoso, identified as Echefu Lawrencia Uloma.

It was gathered that the incident happened near Mega Chicken at Ikota area of Lagos on Saturday, June 12.

One Segun Adeniyi, who shared the post on Facebook, didn't indicate if the victim survived.

