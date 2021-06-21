Honeywell Spaghetti Releases “Mini” Version As Food Prices Increase (Photos)

Nigerians on social media have expressed shock as Honeywell Flour Mill Plc release a new version of its Honeywell Spaghetti, Igbere TV reports.

The new spaghetti nicknamed “Mini” was released following the country’s continuous increase in food prices.

@drinowrld reports that the “Mini” version is believed to be released for those who love to eat spaghetti but can’t afford the regular 500g version of the spaghetti, which currently costs N280.

The price of the new version of the spaghetti is yet to be known as the time of filing this report.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQZTssMJUfy/?utm_medium=copy_link