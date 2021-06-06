Hoodlums Burn Ashaka Police Station In Delta, As Officers Kill 6 Armed Robbers

BREAKING: Hoodlums Burn Down Police Station, As Officers Kill Six Armed Robbers, Kidnap Suspects In Delta

The Police in Delta State have killed six suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in a gun duel at Isseluku-Umunede axis of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, just as hoodlums burnt down Ashaka Police Station on Sunday morning.

In a statement by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer of Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe said the incident of the killed six armed robbers occurred at about 2:35pm of on Saturday.

He explained that acting on a tip off, the commissioner of police, Delta state, deployed joint tactical teams of the command who stormed the hideout of the suspected armed robbers/kidnappers, engaged the hoodlums in a serious gun duel, and six of them were killed, while others fled with gun shot injuries into the bush.

He noted that one AK47 rifle, one pump action gun, one AK47 Magazine with 25 live ammunition were recovered.

In another development, armed men numbering about twenty stormed Ashaka police station at the early hours of on Sunday and burnt down Ashaka Police Public.

The police PRO in a statement said the hoodlums threw IEDS at the station, shot sporadically, and set the police station that was built by the community and DESOPADEC ablaze and also burnt down one patrol vehicle.

He noted in the statement that no life was lost and no arm was taken away. He assured that despite the onslaught on police by, they will not relent in ensuring that law and order is maintained in any community.

“Unprovoked attacks on the police will not deter the police from providing the needed security in any community in Delta state. The hoodlums who perpetrated this dastardly act will certainly not go free, as serious efforts are on to arrest them and bring them to book”, it added.

Also on Saturday at about 9:30pm, men of Delta State Command while on stop and search duty along Patani-Bayelsa road intercepted A Sienna bus with Reg. No. LSR 813 XL with four occupants, on sighting the police, they quickly tried to maneuver in a bid to escape.

“But the police went after them, on searching the vehicle, one locally made Barretta Pistol was recovered, and four suspects namely, Efe Oyenikoro ‘m’ Felix George ‘m’ Emmanuel Job ‘m’ Joan Yapiteghe ‘m’ were arrested.



