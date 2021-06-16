Houses Of Ex Imo Attorney General, Akaolisa & Imo Lawmaker, Ekene Burnt (Pics)

Hoodlums burn houses of ex-Imo AG, Assembly member

…Gateman allegedly beheaded

Unidentified hoodlums who reportedly disguised themselves as local vigilante groups in the early hours of Wednesday stormed the private residence of the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State, Chief Cyprian Akaolisa and set the building ablaze.

The Nation gathered that the multi-million naira and ultra-mordern building which is situated at Ebenato ward in Orsu Council Area of the State in the ancestral home of the ex Attorney General was completely reduced to rubbles with explosives. It was learnt that the faceless hoodlums later vanished into thin air after pepertrating the dastardly act.

Akaolisa, who confirmed the sad incident in a telephone chat with newsmen said “I am shocked that some criminal elements could be so callous to commit such atrocity which is man’s inhumanity to man.”

In the same vein, the member for the Orsu state constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ekene Nnodumele is equally counting his losses over a similar recent fire disaster that gutted his private building in his community.

The fire was reportedly set by unknown gunmen who terrorised Ebenato Ward in Awo Idemili in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Special Assistant to the lawmaker, A. Nwadikwa who confirmed the incident in a phone call said Nnodumele’s security man was also beheaded by the arsonists.There was heavy gunfire in Ebenato in Awo Idemili by unknown persons who also attacked the home of the lawmaker,” he said.

Contacted, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro admitted knowledge of the incident saying he has sent his men there for on the spot assessment of the incident



https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-hoodlums-burn-houses-of-ex-imo-ag-assembly-member/