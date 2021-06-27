Hey,

This idea just came to me and I felt that sharing how we are developing ourselves, irrespective of the current economic situations could help those who are confused about the directions of their life to find light, realign their thoughts and get clarity.

I will start by saying I am more digitally skilled, which tilt towards the area of digital marketing space.

I am currently trying to learn graphics design using photoshops and maybe add video editing to it (I have basic knowledge of this).

Why are am I doing this? Well, for the sake of making money with the skill of course, not only in Nigerian Market but in international space because.

So how are you developing yourself in life? Please share and don’t forget that you might help those who are lost find clarity on what to do in their life.