How Can A Fiction Writer Make Money?

I can’t believe I’m still broke after all the efforts I have put in to making money both online and offline. May be because I’m not following my God’s gifted talent. Among others I can do, I can write fictional stories a great deal. The inspiration comes naturally always. Right now, I can develop up to 100 stories that can be scripted into blockbuster movies. Also, I have written not fewer than 500 short stories for comedy skits. Most of these stories, if even just one of them is shot into comedy video has the potential to bring the actors to limelight. Financing all these stuff is my problem hence the need for this thread. I wouldn’t mind selling some of them to interested stories.

What are your advice and suggestions? How do I make from these writings?